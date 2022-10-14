...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
An electric vehicle charging station enclosed by a fence, with portable toilets just outside the fenced-in area, by Target on Dell Range Boulevard, in Cheyenne on Saturday. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Gubernatorial candidates, from left to right, Democrat Theresa Livingston, Republican Gov. Mark Gordon and Libertarian Jared Baldes, on Thursday night in Riverton at Central Wyoming College. Screenshot from WyomingPBS livestream on YouTube.
An Electrify America electric vehicle charging station outside Target on Dell Range Boulevard, in Cheyenne on Saturday. The company says the under-construction facility may open this fall. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
RIVERTON – Three gubernatorial candidates have varying degrees of openness to focusing on electric vehicles and the necessary infrastructure for them in Wyoming, their answers to a question at a debate indicated.
Seeking another term, Gov. Mark Gordon noted the state's existing EV plan "is really designed around tourists" coming to the state and driving passenger cars. However, he continued, "it's not suited for over-the-road traffic, for trucking." Wyoming's own plans recently got partial approval from the federal government, which is providing several millions of dollars for charging stations.
Theresa Livingston, the Democratic candidate for governor, appeared to be more amenable to encouraging people to drive electric automobiles. She said EVs might save money and help combat climate change, and mentioned urban uses for the autos.
"I think it's a great idea," she said of EVs. "But then I like to try new things."
Libertarian Jared Baldes suggested approaching the issue with caution.
"We need to be careful what we’re doing with electric vehicle infrastructure," he responded to the question. "We cannot afford for our electrical grid to go down in the middle of the winter in Wyoming."
Thursday night's debate was livestreamed from Central Wyoming College by WyomingPBS and also aired on Wyoming Public Media. A replay is at youtube.com/watch?v=aAazIirrbm4.