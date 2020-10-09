CHEYENNE – A traffic accident that occurred last week caused the death of a 23-year-old man, as well as injuries to a 4-year-old who was also in the car, according to the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to an incident that occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Oct. 2 near the 1600 block of County Road 136 in Laramie County. Officials from Laramie County Fire District 2, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and American Medical Response medics also responded and were on scene.
Upon their arrival, deputies found a dark-colored 2001 Ford Explorer in the middle of the road, and it was apparent that the car had rolled at least one time and landed on its wheels. The driver and a juvenile occupant were both still in the vehicle.
The driver, Michael Castillo, died at the scene, due to injuries suffered during the rollover crash. Castillo, 23, was wearing his seatbelt. The passenger, a 4-year-old girl, was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by AMR, and then flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado for treatment of her injuries. The extent of those injuries were unknown as of Wednesday. The victims appear to be related, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The accident is still under investigation, with speed being investigated as a possible contributing factor.