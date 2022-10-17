CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue personnel were called to a structure fire in the 1700 block of East 17th Street early Friday, according to a Monday morning news release from CFR.
Once on the scene at 3:53 a.m., Engine 5 crew members took to the area where smoke was detected and found an unconscious person at the bottom of the stairs nearby a basement apartment. Responding personnel removed the unconscious person up a flight of stairs and put them in the care of the American Medical Response team. Firefighters then re-entered the structure and identified the source of the smoke.
The injured occupant was later transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
Personnel had the fire under control by 3:55 a.m., and the scene was cleared by 4:25 a.m.
CFR reported that a pan with burning food carelessly left on the stove was the cause of the fire.
Authorities said properly placed smoke detectors notified occupants of the apartment building to evacuate and call for help.
CPR reminds residents to follow simple precautions to avoid potential house fires.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, the leading information and knowledge resource on fire, electrical and related hazards, “Cooking was the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries in 2015-2019 and the second leading cause of home fire deaths," the news release said.
While cooking, NFPA recommends that you follow these safety guidelines:
Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.
Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food.
If you are simmering, baking or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen while food is cooking and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.
Keep anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains – away from your stovetop.