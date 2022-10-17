Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck

A Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck sits inside Fire Station 1 Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Fire Rescue personnel were called to a structure fire in the 1700 block of East 17th Street early Friday, according to a Monday morning news release from CFR.

Once on the scene at 3:53 a.m., Engine 5 crew members took to the area where smoke was detected and found an unconscious person at the bottom of the stairs nearby a basement apartment. Responding personnel removed the unconscious person up a flight of stairs and put them in the care of the American Medical Response team. Firefighters then re-entered the structure and identified the source of the smoke.

