CHEYENNE – A man was injured and a woman was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
Deputies responded Sunday afternoon to an ATV rollover crash on Road 146 just northwest of Burns. The 23-year-old male driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment and overnight observation.
The 27-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the rollover.
The names of both individuals are being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation, according to a news release.