CHEYENNE – Garth Brooks is coming – via the big screen – to Terry Bison Ranch.
On June 27, the ranch is one of 300 drive-in movie theater locations that will be screening the concert in North America. According to a release from concert producer Encore Live, the event will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada.
“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Brooks said in the release. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school and perfect for the time we are in.”
“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie said in the release. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Tickets are general admission and of limited availability. Each ticket will cost $100 and will admit one passenger car/truck. The event will take place rain or shine, and will begin at dusk.
The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates including maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms.