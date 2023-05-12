Triple mug of shooting defendants

From left, Cody Nicholson, Sarah Heath and Tirso Munguia, have all been charged in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Angelina Harrison in a car traveling on Dell Range Boulevard on Jan. 9. Munguia pleaded guilty on May 1 to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

CHEYENNE – One of three defendants connected to the Dell Range Boulevard shooting in January that led to the death of a Triumph High School student has pleaded guilty.

Nearly three months after Tirso Munguia, 19, sought to have the charges dismissed during a preliminary hearing, he pleaded guilty on May 1 to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

