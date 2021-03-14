Weather Alert

...SEVERE IMPACTS CONTINUE AS HISTORIC AND CRIPPLING BLIZZARD RAGES ON... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow and blowing snow. Blizzard conditions likely. Wind gusts up to 55 MPH. * WHERE...A large portion of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle along and east of the Laramie Range. This also includes the Interstate 80 Corridor between Cheyenne and Rawlins. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. Conditions should slowly begin to improve this evening and overnight, but travel will remain extremely dangerous or impossible. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions. Whiteout conditions likely in falling and blowing snow. Strong winds may cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. Power outages are likely. Conditions will be life threatening to those caught unprepared. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&