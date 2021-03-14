An ongoing blizzard that has brought more than 26 inches of snow to the Cheyenne area in the past two days has prompted many local organizations to announce they will remain closed Monday.
The following is a collection of announcements received by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle newsroom as of 3:40 p.m. Sunday, March 14. If you have a closure you would like to see included here, please email it to news@wyomingnews.com.
Level 1 Government Closure implemented due to inclement weather
The Laramie County commissioners, the mayor of Cheyenne, and the state of Wyoming have placed the Level 1 Emergency Snow Plan into effect for Cheyenne and Laramie County.
Due to unsafe road conditions and extreme weather conditions, all state of Wyoming facilities in Laramie County, the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County government offices will be closed for business on Monday, March 15.
Non-essential employees are to remain home and shelter during this severe weather event.
Weather conditions have been determined to be unsafe for travel in Laramie County and the Cheyenne area. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and the Cheyenne Police Department have advised no unnecessary travel.
Road and weather conditions remain very poor.
LCSD1 announces schools will be closed Monday
Due to hazardous blizzard conditions, and in consideration of the safety of students, parents and staff, Laramie County School District 1 will be closed on Monday, March 15.
School buildings and district facilities will be closed. Bus routes will not run, and all activities have been canceled.
Any closure or delay information beyond Monday will be communicated prior to 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 16.
Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne to be closed Monday
The Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne will be closed Monday, March 15, due to the ongoing snowstorm.
Staff there will be monitoring the weather moving forward and following guidelines from Laramie County School District 1.
LCCC campuses to remain closed Monday
Due to significant snowfall, high winds and drifting, Laramie County Community College will be closed on Monday, March 15.
This includes all LCCC locations: Cheyenne, Laramie and Pine Bluffs. All classes and events are canceled.
For updated information, go online to lccc.wy.edu or LCCC’s social media pages. Information may also be available on local radio stations and news channels.
At this time, activities are anticipated to resume as usual on Tuesday.
Laramie County Library facilities to remain closed Monday
All Laramie County Library System facilities will remain closed Monday, March 15, due to inclement weather conditions.
Updates about reopening will be posted on the library’s Facebook page and website, lclsonline.org.
City of Cheyenne offices closed Monday due to weather conditions
Due to weather conditions in southeast Wyoming, the city of Cheyenne has announced a complete closure of non-emergency offices for Monday, March 15.
This includes staff at the Board of Public Utilities. However, please call 307-637-6471 if you have a water or sewer emergency.
Due to the closure, transit buses will not be available that day.
Any unnecessary travel is discouraged during this storm. We appreciate your patience to allow snowplows and emergency vehicles to operate.
The city of Cheyenne will notify employees and the public if weather will interfere with normal business operations past Monday.
Finance Committee meeting rescheduled to Wednesday
Due to the city of Cheyenne’s weather closure on Monday, March 15, the Finance Committee meeting will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 17 at 12 p.m., and will continue to be held remotely.
Information and links for public access can be found on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.
Legislature will not convene Monday, LSO to be closed
Due to ongoing blizzard conditions, the Wyoming Legislature will not convene Monday, March 15, and the Legislative Service Office will be closed.
Cheyenne VA delays Monday start
The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center and VA clinics in Fort Collins and Loveland, Colorado, will be delaying their facility opening time on Monday, March 15, for all face-to-face appointments due to the impending snow storm.
Facilities are tentatively scheduled to reopen at noon Monday.
The medical center emergency department will remain open for emergency services, and veterans scheduled for telephone appointments and VA Video Connect appointments will continue as scheduled.
“Safety for our veterans and staff remain our number one priority,” said Paul Roberts, medical center director. “As conditions change, we will continue to update our webpage, social media outlets and email distribution lists.”
The Cheyenne VA webpage is www.cheyenne.va.gov. Individuals can also subscribe to the VA email distribution list by emailing Samuel.House2@va.gov.
UW closes Monday due to snowstorm
Due to dangerous winter weather and unsafe travel conditions, the University of Wyoming will be closed Monday, March 15.
The emergency closure includes all campus facilities and employees, with the exception of essential workers performing critical services. This means there will be no online or in-person classes Monday. Nonessential employees should not come to campus.
Conditions will continue to be assessed to determine whether it’s possible to resume classes and other university operations Tuesday.
Selection show watch party and pep rally canceled due to weather
With the University of Wyoming’s campus being closed Monday due to the winter storm, the NCAA Selection Show and pep rally event for the Cowgirls basketball team, being hosted by the University of Wyoming Athletics Department at the Arena-Auditorium, has been canceled.
Fans can still watch the selection show on ESPN beginning at 5 p.m. Monday.
For more information on Cowgirls basketball's appearance in this year's NCAA Championship, go to GoWyo.com or follow the Cowgirls on Twitter @wyo_wbb; Facebook, wyowbb; and Instagram, wyomingwbb.
Game and Fish Commission meeting canceled
Due to inclement weather and travel concerns, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission is cancelling its March meeting in Cody.
The meeting was previously scheduled for March 16 and 17.
The Commission intends to extend its April meeting to address outstanding topics from March. More information will be available in the coming weeks.