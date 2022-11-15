CHEYENNE – Permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in northwest Colorado and southeastern Wyoming are available for online purchase.

Details on purchasing can be found at Recreation.gov/tree-permits/mbr, and regulations are available at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mbr/passes-permits/forestproducts/?cid=fswdev3_008630.


