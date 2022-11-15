Online permit sales are a 24/7 convenience provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service for visitors as an alternative to in-person transactions at offices. If needed, office staff can help walk customers through the online purchase process.
Each permit costs $10 and allows for the cutting of one tree on National Forest System lands, with a limit of five permits per household. Trees must be for personal use, not for resale. Permits from online sales must be printed and displayed on the dash of the vehicle. Tags purchased in person must be clearly displayed around the stem of the tree before leaving the cutting area.
It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. A $2.50 processing fee is applied to each online transaction.
Fourth graders that have a Every Kid Outdoors pass (EKO) are eligible to have the fee for one Christmas tree permit waived. Apply for the $10 savings by entering the EKO pass or voucher number with your purchase. If a fourth grader does not have an Every Kid Outdoors pass, they can obtain one online. A $2.50 processing fee will be applied when obtaining a Christmas tree permit online.
Safety and precautions
Some areas of the Forest are off limits to tree cutting or may be difficult to access. View regulations at https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd597948.pdf, or contact the Ranger District in the area where you will be cutting your tree for site-specific information, including road status and area restrictions. Regulations include things like using boughs from the lower section of the tree you cut, not from other live trees.
The Forest Service would like to emphasize that cutting trees is prohibited in all Wilderness and developed recreation sites on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.
Forest visitors are reminded to pay attention to weather forecasts, avoid areas with beetle-killed or fire-weakened trees on high wind days, be aware of their surroundings, and check maps to know their location. Weather conditions can change quickly, so be prepared. Dress for winter conditions and have your vehicle equipped adequately with a winter vehicle kit.
Contact your local Forest Service office for site-specific information and office hours. Christmas tree permits are not available for in-person purchase this year in Walden, Colorado at the Parks Ranger District office.