LARAMIE – Permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in northwest Colorado and southeast Wyoming are available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. Details and regulations can be found on the forests’ website.
Online permit sales are a convenience provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service for visitors as an alternative to in-person transactions at offices.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit online, visit Recreation.gov/tree-permits/mbr. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. The cost of the permit plus a $2.50 processing fee will be applied to on-line transactions.
Each permit costs $10 and allows for the cutting of one tree on National Forest System Lands, with a five permit per household limit. Trees must be for personal use, not for resale. Permits from online sales must be printed and displayed on the dash of the vehicle. Tags purchased in person must be clearly displayed around the stem of the tree before leaving the cutting area.
The Every Kid Outdoors initiative is offering one free Christmas tree permit to fourth-graders that have a valid EKO pass. Vouchers for an EKO pass can be obtained at EveryKidOutdoors.gov. For fourth-graders to obtain a free tree permit, visit Recreation.gov to apply using the Every Kid Outdoors pass/voucher by checking the box indicating you have a pass and entering the pass or voucher number (a $2.50 processing fee will be applied).