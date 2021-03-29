CHEYENNE – A bill that would legalize online sports betting in Wyoming gained final approval from the state Legislature on Monday, so the proposal now heads to Gov. Mark Gordon for further consideration.
If signed into law, House Bill 133 would authorize online sports wagering in the state to be regulated by the Wyoming Gaming Commission. After advancing out of the House on a close vote earlier this month, the legislation gained final approval Monday from the Wyoming Senate.
The proposal, which outlines permitting fees for those who choose to become online operators in the state, also includes a 10% tax on revenue from online sports betting. Proponents of the measure have said that such activity is already occurring within Wyoming, arguing that state officials should provide some oversight of the industry that exists via websites and mobile apps.
“We do have a Wyoming Gaming Commission that we created,” bill co-sponsor Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, told his colleagues on the Senate floor last week. "We have gambling now. We have people doing it, and we might as well protect the consumer in the ways that we can.”
While there are not exact projections of how much the 10% remittance on gaming revenue could bring the state, an estimate from the Wyoming Gaming Commission valued the state’s sports wagering market at more than $449 million. If that estimate holds true during the first year of the bill’s implementation, the 10% tax could bring roughly $500,000 in annual revenue, Wasserburger said.
The bill, which won approval from the Senate by a 24-5 vote, gives the Wyoming Gaming Commission until Sept. 1 to promulgate rules and regulations over the industry. Since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law prohibiting commercial gambling in most states in 2018, more than a dozen states have adopted laws authorizing some form of sports betting.
Earlier this month, the proposal was narrowly advanced in the House on a reconsideration vote after initially being defeated. Lawmakers in the House had lengthy debate over the proposal, with some opponents raising concerns about gambling addictions that could be encouraged by the bill. The legislation would direct up to $300,000 of state revenue raised from online betting toward local addiction treatment programs.
The proposal will now head to the governor for final consideration.