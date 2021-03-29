Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Niobrara County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County Counties. In Nebraska, Dawes, Box Butte, North Sioux and South Sioux Counties. This includes the cities of Cheyenne, Lusk, Torrington, and Chadron. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 3 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&