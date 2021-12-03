...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Online state health improvement plan sessions set Dec. 6-15
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health is reminding residents they can help prepare an overall state health improvement plan for Wyoming by participating in online strategy sessions this month.
The public, health care provider partners and other stakeholders are invited to participate in a series of online Common Ground for Action forums scheduled for Dec. 6-15.
Forum results will be used to determine final strategies to be included in Wyoming’s state health improvement plan. Behavioral health, access to health care and unintentional injury were identified earlier as priority issues.