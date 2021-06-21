ROCK SPRINGS – The 2021 Wyoming’s Big Show, taking place July 31-Aug. 8 during the Sweetwater County Fair at the Sweetwater Event Complex, will feature many animal and craft exhibits.
The Sweetwater County and Daggett County (Utah) 4-H & FFA groups will have sheep, goat, swine, steer, cat, poultry, rabbit and horse shows throughout the show.
There will also be static exhibits displayed by Sweetwater County and Daggett County 4-H and FFA that will feature art, baking, candies, canning, crafts, crops, fruit, honey, vegetables, floriculture, needlecraft and photography.
For anyone interested in supporting 4-H and FFA by purchasing livestock, the livestock auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m. in the indoor arena.
Wyoming’s Big Show will also feature various events and contests that are open for public registration. Competitions and live animal shows include horse performance, poultry and rabbit showing, team roping, team penning, team sorting and barrel racing.
The Rotary Dog Show and static entries are also open for public registration. Static entries include art, baking, candies, canning, crafts, crops, fruit, honey, vegetables, floriculture, needlecraft and photography.
To learn more about open and 4-H/FFA events at Wyoming’s Big Show, open class registration, and for a full schedule of events, visit www.SweetwaterEvents.com.