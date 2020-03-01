Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AT TIMES WILL IMPACT AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE LARAMIE RANGE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...INTERSTATE 25 CORRIDOR FROM GLENDO TO CHEYENNE. * WHEN...FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM MST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND POOR DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&