...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Operation Zero fundraiser to raise awareness of veterans suicide
CHEYENNE – American Legion Post 6, located at 2001 E. Lincolnway, will be the site of the sixth annual Operation Zero fundraiser, which is set to begin at noon Saturday.
The event will feature merchandise vendors, food, raffle items, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Proceeds will go toward veterans' causes and local organizations devoted to awareness and prevention of veteran suicides, as well as veteran mental health.
The fundraiser is sponsored by Viet Nam Vets Legacy Vets MC, Hell on Wheels Chapter.
According to a news release from the organization, 22 veterans die by suicide each day. This program is one of many attempting to change that. For more information, contact Buddha at 307-286-4939.
The Veterans Crisis Line is available at 1-800-273-8255, option 1.