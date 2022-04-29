CHEYENNE – American Legion Post 6, located at 2001 E. Lincolnway, will be the site of the sixth annual Operation Zero fundraiser, which is set to begin at noon Saturday.

The event will feature merchandise vendors, food, raffle items, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Proceeds will go toward veterans' causes and local organizations devoted to awareness and prevention of veteran suicides, as well as veteran mental health.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Viet Nam Vets Legacy Vets MC, Hell on Wheels Chapter.

According to a news release from the organization, 22 veterans die by suicide each day. This program is one of many attempting to change that. For more information, contact Buddha at 307-286-4939.

The Veterans Crisis Line is available at 1-800-273-8255, option 1.

