CHEYENNE – The Optimist Club of Cheyenne is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “Healing the World with Optimism” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest.
The contest, scheduled for Saturday, March 6 in Cheyenne, is open to students up to age 19 as of Oct. 1, 2020.
The Optimist Club will judge the local contest based on content and presentation. Winners will receive awards, and their speeches could move forward into zone, regional and national competitions, with the possibility of earning college scholarships at the upper levels of competition.
For more information, contact President Linda Chasson at 307-631-1872 or Katherine Van Dell at 307-630-5058.