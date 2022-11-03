AHEPA charity check presentation

From left, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Stephanie Freeman and Charitable Committee Chairman George Mores hold the first check together beside Cars, Cigars and Guitars co-Chairman Nick Mores, Cheyenne Day of Giving board member Brady Koerwitz, and Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo, who hold the second check together. Continuing from left, AHEPA President Mike Mores, Needs Inc. Executive Director Taylor Albert, and premiere underwriter of the event Sam Runyan, hold the third check together beside Cars, Cigars & Guitars co-Chair Nick Dodgson and CASA Executive Director Sarah Urbanek, who hold the fourth and final check during the AHEPA charity check presentation outside of the Cheyenne Depot on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Four local charities on Wednesday received what they said was a much-needed infusion of cash.

The donations were from the local chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, a philanthropic organization. AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211, started in Cheyenne in 1928, gave money raised through its recent classic car show to Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, CASA of Laramie County, Cheyenne Day of Giving and Needs Inc.


