CHEYENNE – Following last week's announcement that Wyoming was not the leading bidder for a large tract of land in the state, Orion Mine Finance was announced this week as the buyer of the roughly 5 million surface and mineral acres owned by Occidental Petroleum.
The announcement of the $1.33 billion sale brings an end to a process that Gov. Mark Gordon and leading lawmakers first announced in February, touting the land’s opportunities in trona mining, land management and more.
Last month, Wyoming’s five elected leaders voted to submit a bid to Occidental worth $1.2 billion for the entire property. That number had previously been confidential, but was provided by the governor’s office Wednesday afternoon. The state also placed a separate bid worth $225 million on the property and all its minerals except trona.
However, it was ultimately Orion Mine Finance that completed the purchase, with the international company acquiring the land that largely covers southwestern Wyoming, as well as pockets of Utah and Colorado. While a small portion of the property lies in Laramie County, that portion was not included in Orion's bid, according to the governor's office.
Following the announcement, Orion Chief Investment Officer Oskar Lewnowski said the acquisition of high-quality producing royalties "is a core component of our investment strategy, and we are thrilled to be partnering with Occidental in this transaction.”
"This transaction offers significant royalty cash flow from the trona mines and has strong potential for mineral development,” Lewnowski said in a statement.
After announcing Wyoming was not the leading bidder for the land last week, Gordon said Wednesday afternoon that the state had officially withdrawn its bid.
"We worked hard to prepare a responsible, good-faith bid, which we believe would have augmented Wyoming’s investment returns, bringing in more revenue to keep taxes in Wyoming low," Gordon said in a prepared statement. "Had Wyoming’s bid been accepted, the rate of return was expected to be in the range of 8% to 12%, depending on the assets and how quickly the economy recovers.”
While the statewide leaders were initially preparing a bid worth $1.05 billion for the property and all its offerings, Gordon and State Treasurer Curt Meier ultimately raised the state’s bid to $1.2 billion. Meier said any loftier bid on the purchase was "a risk we were not willing to take."
"We felt the purchase would have been a good investment at the bid we submitted,” Meier said in a statement. “However, we believe our existing investment opportunities will also serve the needs of the state and its constituents."
Wyoming had been among an unknown number of bidders for the property, which largely follows the “checkerboard” pattern of the original land parcels granted to Union Pacific in the 19th century.
Occidental first acquired the property through its acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum in 2019, though the $38 billion merger had left the company with some debt issues.
The transaction between Occidental and Orion is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.
"While we are not the successful bidder, all was done in good faith," Gordon said. "In the end, we are delighted to welcome Orion Mine Finance to Wyoming and look forward to a constructive relationship with them."