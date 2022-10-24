...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds could
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Anthony Ornelas of the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate, in a photo he provided on Friday.
CHEYENNE – Anthony Ornelas of the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate has been named the temporary director of the OCA. This follows longtime state consumer advocate Bryce Freeman having previously retired.
Ornelas was appointed as the office’s interim administrator, he said in an interview last week. His permanent job title has been deputy administrator.
Gov. Mark Gordon has not yet nominated anyone to succeed Freeman on a permanent basis, Ornelas said, and a spokesperson for the governor confirmed this on Friday. They both said that the state Senate would need to approve such a nomination.
The appointment of Ornelas as interim administrator was made last month, and Freeman’s last day in the permanent job was Sept. 2, said Michael Pearlman, Gordon’s spokesperson.