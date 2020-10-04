CHEYENNE – In the past two months, Mayor Marian Orr has missed two regular Cheyenne City Council meetings and two special meetings of the governing body, out of a total of six meetings.
However, she still stands by her track record of meeting attendance in the last four years.
According to data gathered by the City Clerk’s Office, the two meetings missed by Orr this August and September were the first regularly scheduled meetings she missed since 2018. In both 2017 and 2019, Orr had no absences.
“Over the last four years, I had two years of perfect attendance, and the other dates where I was out of town, I was out of town on city business, representing the city of Cheyenne. No personal time off was ever taken during my term for any regularly scheduled meeting, including sick days,” Orr said.
Council President Mark Rinne said the recent absences haven’t been a point of concern, and that the meetings have still run “smoothly,” especially with the help of city staff.
For the Aug. 24 Cheyenne City Council meeting, Orr was at the White House in Washington, D.C., for the unveiling of a women’s suffrage exhibit, representing Wyoming as the capital city’s first female mayor. Council leadership previously voiced concerns about the trip, arguing that it wasn’t necessary with the city’s financial situation.
One Wyoming student from Casper had a piece of artwork displayed at the suffrage exhibit, and Orr traveled to Casper at the request of the student’s school board to present the student with the tokens of recognition from the White House. The school board meeting overlapped with the most recent council meeting on Sept. 28, which led to Orr’s absence.
“I was planning on doing it on a weekday, visiting her school and taking some personal time to see my parents. However, they requested I actually do it at the school board meeting so they could give her proper recognition,” Orr said.
While Cheyenne City Council meetings occur the second and fourth Monday of every month, special meetings of the governing body are scheduled by the City Council president and can occur any day of the week.
Orr was absent during an Aug. 26 special meeting where the council voiced approval for a new distribution method for the state to roll out CARES Act funding to municipalities, and another on Sept. 21 where the council approved a resolution allowing for quicker spending of CARES Act funds.
“Special meetings are not called by me or scheduled by me; they’re set and scheduled by (the council president). And for those special meetings, I had previous personal engagements,” Orr said.
Given the nature of CARES Act funding, Rinne said the council didn’t have time to go through the council process at regularly schedule meetings. He noted that one of the meetings was requested by the city attorney to meet a deadline related to CARES Act distribution from the state.
While the state originally planned to roll out $200 million in CARES Act funds to municipalities, tribes and health care facilities on a first-come, first-served basis, they switched to an allocation model based on data at the end of August. The change required the city to resubmit their requests for payroll assistance.
City Attorney Mike O’Donnell has consistently voiced his concern for meeting the CARES Act deadline at the end of the year, at which point any unspent money will be returned to the federal government.
“The fact that the requirements seem to be changing, coupled with a fairly hard deadline, we didn’t think we had the luxury of going through the normal time frames,” Rinne said.