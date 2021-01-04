CHEYENNE – During Monday’s Sine Die and swearing-in ceremony, outgoing Mayor Marian Orr and Councilmen Rocky Case, Mike Luna and Dicky Shanor said goodbye to life at city hall and passed the torch to a new Cheyenne City Council and mayoral administration.
After earning the most votes in the November election, Patrick Collins was sworn in as mayor, as Michelle Aldrich, Tom Segrave and Richard Johnson claimed their seats on the council.
At Monday’s ceremonial event at the Cheyenne Civic Center, excitement was in the air as the new governing body took the stage for the oath of office.
“We all have goals that we want to accomplish as elected officials, and the only way that we can be successful is by working together," Collins said. "During the campaign, I promised to make having a respectful relationship between the mayor's office and the City Council one of my top priorities. I want to reaffirm that promise tonight.”
For both Collins and the council, a main goal is having better communication and collaboration between the two branches of government. Regular meetings with the council and mayor faltered under Orr’s leadership, and the council failed to host goal-setting sessions to outline priorities and get on the same page.
But looking forward, the overwhelming majority of members on the 2021 council talked about rebuilding and repairing that relationship while on the campaign trail, including new Council President Jeff White. Before Collins was elected, he said one of his top priorities in his first 90 days in office is to host a productive goal-setting session with the council.
“I'm so excited to work with this governing body,” he said Monday night.
Both Collins and the newly elected council members will bring a fair amount of experience in city leadership, with Collins having served three terms on the council, Segrave having served two and Johnson having served one. Collins said the entire council has 79 combined years of experience at city hall.
Aldrich is the only true newcomer to the council, but brings extensive experience in education and technology with a Ph.D. in adult learning and technology. She’ll serve as the only woman on the governing body, replacing Orr as the sole female voice in city leadership.
“Working full-time, she earned a Ph.D.; I know she's gonna do just fine on the City Council,” Collins said. “Welcome, guys.”
Jeff White, Pete Laybourn and Scott Roybal will represent Ward 1; Bryan Cook, Mark Rinne and Tom Segrave will represent Ward 2; and Ken Esquibel, Michelle Aldrich and Richard Johnson will represent Ward 3.
With the council retaining so many previous members, city hall will be full of familiar faces, which is also true in city department leadership. While Collins stirred up some controversy when he decided not to retain Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak and Cheyenne Fire Rescue Chief Greg Hoggatt, the majority of city department heads will remain the same.
CPD and CFR will continue under the leadership of Interim CPD Capt. Nate Buseck and CFR Interim Chief John Kopper, though Buseck became CPD’s acting chief during a separate ceremony Monday afternoon.
The department heads who were sworn in are:
- Charles Bloom, Planning and Development Director
- Thomas Cobb, City Engineer
- Ronnald J. Jeffrey, Juvenile Court Judge
- Kristina F. Jones, City Clerk/Assistant City Treasurer
- John Kopper, Interim Fire Rescue Chief
- Robin Lockman, City Treasurer
- Ashley Miller, Assistant City Treasurer (Board of Public Utilities)
- Teresa Moore, Community Recreation and Events Director
- Vicki Nemecek, Public Works Director
- Michael O’Donnell, City Attorney
- Anthony Ross, Senior Municipal Court Judge
Saying goodbye
For outgoing Mayor Orr and outgoing councilmen Case, Luna and Shanor, however, Monday night was the closing of a chapter.
“This is certainly a bittersweet moment,” Shanor said. “I’m certainly sad to see this job go, but also looking forward to a future with different endeavors and different ways to serve this community that we all love.”
The last 10 months have been anything but smooth sailing, as the coronavirus spread in Laramie County. Monday’s meeting at the Cheyenne Civic Center was the first time the governing body had met together in person since March, when they had to pivot to virtual meetings for social distancing purposes.
Still, Case pointed to projects like the Civic Commons, Christensen Overpass and Depot Plaza as successes that helped improve the community.
“As I reflect on these last four years. I'm really overwhelmed with the gratitude that this community has given me, and the experiences that I've gained. And ultimately, a journey that helped lead Cheyenne toward her true potential,” Case said.
In closing, he said, “I apologize for the long-winded speech, but as the Beastie Boys put it, when you've got so much to say, it's called gratitude.”
Looking at the new Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center and the Public Safety Center, Luna added, “It don't seem like we got a lot done, but we got a lot done.”
And in closing at her last City Council meeting, Orr thanked the council for their leadership in the community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said while it didn’t always feel like they were on the same team, they took many scores across the goal together.
“It was truly an honor to serve you, and I wish you the very best – for this next administration, and those that follow,” Orr said.