CHEYENNE – Mayor Marian Orr will join first lady Melania Trump at the White House Aug. 24 for the exhibit opening of Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage.
As the first female mayor of the Equality State’s capital, Orr was invited to the exhibit, which honors the centennial anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage is comprised of artwork submitted by students across the country, and images of historic suffrage parades and marches.
“Now, more than anything, we need to be able to teach our kids how important equal rights are, be it race, be it gender, and really expose the fact that women didn’t have a seat at the table; women didn’t have the right to vote,” Orr said, noting that the state’s kids should be proud that Wyoming women were allowed to vote 50 years before the 19th Amendment.
Orr also noted that she’s consulted with Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman about her travel plans and will take all the recommended virus precautions.
For the exhibit, students could submit one piece of art that depicted a suffragist or a suffrage symbol or event, and one piece of artwork from a Wyoming student was chosen to be displayed in the White House.
The exhibit will be available virtually at www.womensvote100.org/buildingthemovement beginning Aug. 24.
In a statement, Melania Trump said, “As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, it’s important to include our children in the conversation so they can learn and understand the history behind the women’s suffrage movement. For decades, women leaders lobbied, marched and protested for equality and their right to vote in the United States. It is my hope that this project will both support and expand the important conversations taking place on equality and the impact of peaceful protests, while encouraging children to engage in the history behind this consequential movement in their own home state.”