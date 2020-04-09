WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is reminding employers that it is illegal to retaliate against workers because they report unsafe and unhealthful working conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Acts of retaliation can include terminations, demotions, denials of overtime or promotion, or reductions in pay or hours.
“Employees have the right to safe and healthy workplaces,” Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Loren Sweatt said. “Any worker who believes that their employer is retaliating against them for reporting unsafe working conditions should contact OSHA immediately.”
Workers can file a whistleblower complaint online with OSHA (or call 800-321-OSHA) if they believe their employer has retaliated against them for exercising their rights under the whistleblower protection laws enforced by the agency.