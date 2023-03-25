...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
OSMRE announces more than $126 million to reclaim abandoned coal mines
WASHINGTON – The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement announced Thursday more than $126.5 million in fiscal year 2023 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fee-based grants available to states and tribes for AML reclamation efforts to protect the health and safety of Americans and restore the environment.
OSMRE, through its AML Reclamation Program, addresses the hazards and environmental degradation posed by legacy coal mine sites.
In fiscal year 2023, 24 coal-producing states and two tribal AML reclamation programs are eligible to receive AML grants according to a congressionally mandated formula based on their past and current coal production. Wyoming is eligible to receive more than $25.9 million through the program, according to a news release.