WASHINGTON – The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement announced Thursday more than $126.5 million in fiscal year 2023 Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fee-based grants available to states and tribes for AML reclamation efforts to protect the health and safety of Americans and restore the environment.

OSMRE, through its AML Reclamation Program, addresses the hazards and environmental degradation posed by legacy coal mine sites.

