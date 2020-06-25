CHEYENNE – As summertime weather hits and outdoor events become more prevalent, people are starting to gather more and more in larger groups.
While the nice weather and outdoor scenery are to be enjoyed, it comes with a grain of salt as the COVID-19 pandemic still looms. Outdoor gatherings are allowed in groups up to 250 people, and it’s up to law enforcement and health officials to enforce those public safety regulations.
Over the past weekend, Summertime On The Streets had hundreds of people mingling throughout the downtown area Saturday. Other events that could draw large groups of people are planned this summer.
But one event that won’t be occurring this summer is Fridays on the Plaza, Mayor Marian Orr said. The decision came after she and other city officials met Wednesday afternoon.
As they saw from Summertime On The Streets, it was evident that throughout downtown, social distancing wasn’t being followed. She said at the Fridays on the Plaza venue, the city can’t guarantee it would be able to comply with public health guidelines.
Orr also mentioned she’s concerned about the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. She said she anticipates a lot of people will be getting together to celebrate Independence Day at firework shows such as the one planned for Frontier Park. Though there won’t be a ground show, and the grandstands will be closed, people will likely gather in Lions Park to watch the show.
“We really need to still treat this as if we’re back in March. The virus hasn’t changed and we don’t have a cure,” Orr said. “And just because we have extreme cabin fever, just because the weather is nice, and just because of the fact that we can go outdoors doesn’t mean that the virus has let up. It’s still raging its war on us, and we need to really be careful.”
Orr said the city was short of police before the virus hit, and now they’re down even further. Officers are struggling to be proactive because the city doesn’t have the power to be policing the parks and counting heads to ensure public health orders are being followed.
The community needs to self- police in regard to COVID-19 social distancing, and do the right thing, she said.
David Inman, Cheyenne Police Department public information officer, said it’s largely up to the officer’s discretion on what to do when encountered with each situation. Inman said CPD Chief Brian Kozak has given officers guidance on how to handle public health order violations.
Inman said Kozak told officers to first try to disband the group, rather than writing them a ticket. Violating a public health order is a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to a year in jail and/or up to a $1,000 fine.
Officers who write a ticket under state statutes usually make them a must-appear for court, where the extent of the fine would be determined, Inman said.
If someone refuses to disband or listen to the officer, that person could also be faced with other criminal ramifications, such as disobeying a lawful order, Inman said. But again, this is up to the officer’s discretion in these types of situations.
In April, the Cheyenne City Council voted against implementing a city ordinance that would set a fine scale for people violating a public health order. For first-time offenders, the fine would have been $50, with a $100 fine for the second offense and a $200 fine for the third, according to previous WTE reporting.
“Officers, we’re obviously not health experts, we don’t work at the county health office – so it’s a judgment call that our officers make out there,” Inman said. “Say, for example, if somebody from the health department’s out there and trying to enforce something, they have better judgment on what would be a violation or not. They would notify us, and we would take appropriate action.”
With Neighborhood Night Out coming up July 7, Inman said he’d also like to remind people that they’re still not in the clear for COVID-19. He said it’s important to remember to social distance at the block parties and take other precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.