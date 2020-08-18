CHEYENNE – An oversized load will likely cause delays through Cheyenne on Wednesday morning, Aug. 19.
Starting around 9 a.m. on College Drive, crews will be hauling a house up to U.S. Highway 30 (Lincolnway) until taking a right at Pershing Boulevard, then a left on Whitney Road, then another right onto U.S. 30 until turning left at Reese Road.
Wyoming Department of Transportation crews will need to temporarily lower and then reinstall the span wire beacons at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Whitney Road to accommodate the oversized load. This will require temporary road closures, according to a news release.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to their destinations. Delays are expected to last most of the morning, so stay alert, put down any distractions and be prepared to stop.
Around the same time, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing operation at Laramie County Community College’s campus on College Drive.
Delays are likely through the area, and motorists should stay alert and always buckle up.