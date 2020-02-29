CHEYENNE – The owner of the nine hounds that have been in the care of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter for eight months has been sentenced in Laramie County Circuit Court.
The owner received 90 days in jail, which was suspended in lieu of six months of unsupervised probation; a $150 fee to the public defender’s office, $150 to the Wyoming State Victim’s Compensation fund, $55 court costs and $500 impound fees (to be paid to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter); and $7,370 as a civil judgment in favor of the shelter.
Additionally, the owner has five days to pick up all of the dogs, with the exception of the mother, which animal control had found with her snout and hind legs tightly bound. Per city ordinance 6.20.040, unredeemed animals that are left at the shelter past their five-day hold become the property of the shelter.
Shelter officials said their ultimate goal moving forward is to work closely with the judicial system, the City Council, the county commissioners and the state Legislature to find ways to shorten these court-hold cases that are mutually agreeable to all parties involved.
The Cheyenne Animal Shelter is a private non-profit organization that is not owned or operated by the city of Cheyenne nor Laramie County. However, both entities contract with the shelter to provide animal control services.