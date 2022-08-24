CHEYENNE – The Zonta Club of Cheyenne recently awarded Paige Ricketts its 2022 Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a woman studying a major in the field of business who has demonstrated outstanding potential and high achievement in her specialty of study. As the recipient of this local Cheyenne Zonta scholarship, Ricketts will compete against scholarship recipients from other clubs for the Zonta District 12 Jane M. Klausman scholarship in the amount of $6,000.

