CHEYENNE – The Zonta Club of Cheyenne recently awarded Paige Ricketts its 2022 Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship.
The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a woman studying a major in the field of business who has demonstrated outstanding potential and high achievement in her specialty of study. As the recipient of this local Cheyenne Zonta scholarship, Ricketts will compete against scholarship recipients from other clubs for the Zonta District 12 Jane M. Klausman scholarship in the amount of $6,000.
Ricketts is starting her junior year at the University of Wyoming with a double major in marketing and sales, and a minor in graphic design. She has demonstrated academic excellence with her history of Advanced Placement classes and a 4.0 grade point average. This was accomplished while also working throughout high school and college, first as a student intern, then a paid intern, and now in various sales positions.
Upon graduation, she hopes to obtain a position in marketing, preferably in the field of entertainment or sports.
The Jane M. Klausman Women in Business scholarship was first offered in 1998, and is awarded annually at both the local and district level. It is intended to encourage women in undergraduate school to enter careers and seek leadership positions in business with the ultimate goal of increasing the number of women in executive positions in the field of business management. As of the end of 2020, less than 22% of the board of directors seats for S&P 500 companies were occupied by women and only 6% of the chief executive officer positions of these companies held by women.