CHEYENNE – Effective Oct. 8, the city of Cheyenne’s Compost Facility at 3714 Windmill Road will no longer accept pallets or lumber.
These materials had been used in the past to color wood chips, but have not been utilized in recent years and therefore will be discontinued at the Compost Facility.
After Oct. 8, these items may be dropped off at the Transfer Station, 220 N. College Drive, or Happy Jack Landfill, 1416 Happy Jack Road, under the appropriate fees and limits outlined in the current Solid Waste Fee Schedule. The city’s fee schedule can be found online at https://bit.ly/3l8D6pB.
Please help keep the Compost Facility free to the public by ensuring yard waste materials are clean and free of debris, such as fence posts, wire, metals and trash. These items cannot be processed into usable material, and frequently cause damage to machinery if not screened out.
The Compost Facility produces a Class I grade compost. This compost has the necessary carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus ratio that benefits natural organic growth beneficial to plant growth. Compost helps to retain water, which means less water is necessary during the growing season. Adding mulch to your yard is a great way to enhance the visual appeal of your yard, hamper weed growth, and protect the soil from erosion. Mulch is free year-round at the Compost Facility.
The Compost Facility is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.