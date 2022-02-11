CHEYENNE – A hearing panel convened by the Wyoming State Bar will recommend disbarment of Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
The decision was read early Friday afternoon by hearing panel Chairman Christopher Hawks about two hours after he and the panel broke to deliberate.
Hawks, an attorney based in Jackson, is one of three panel members chosen from the Bar’s full Board of Professional Responsibility, the hearing body for attorney discipline in Wyoming.
Following a seven-day hearing, the panel on Thursday found Manlove in violation of multiple rules of professional conduct that govern attorneys in the state. The violations included exaggerating the impact of budget restraints, failing to take prompt action to fill vacancies in her office, directing staff not to report overtime and filing improper motions to dismiss after judges warned her to stop.
The panel also determined she had violated Rule 8.4(d), which says, “It is professional misconduct for a lawyer to engage in conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice.”
The state Supreme Court will have the final say in any discipline.
Formal charges filed by the Office of Bar Counsel last year with the State Bar allege that Manlove mishandled the prosecution of cases in Laramie County and inappropriately dismissed certain cases, and that she created a hostile work environment for employees of the district attorney’s office.
Manlove made a statement to the panel Friday before it broke to deliberate sanction recommendations. She thanked the panel for giving her the opportunity "to express my contrition and my remorse and my regret."
When she was sworn into the Bar, she said, she took an oath that included the promise to "demean myself uprightly."
"I think I've fallen short of that," Manlove said.
She said she was "profoundly sorry" for words she used that were hurtful to others, and said she plans to apologize in person to the appropriate people.
Manlove said she appreciated that the panel "deliberated thoughtfully," and expressed that she does not take her job or the cases she handles lightly.
Friday morning, Special Bar Counsel Weston W. Reeves and Manlove’s attorney, Stephen Melchior, each had an hour to argue aggravated and mitigating factors in the case. The panel then broke to deliberate what level of sanction to recommend to the state Supreme Court.
