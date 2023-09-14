BLM lease-sale-prelim-map.jpg

Oil and natural gas developers offered up $13.2 million to lease the drilling and production rights to 53 federal parcels in Wyoming this month.

One lease parcel in Converse County attracted seven different bidders during the auction before going to California-based Phoenix Capital Group Holdings, LLC, for $2.6 million, compared to an average $250,000 per parcel, according to Wyoming Bureau of Land Management data.

