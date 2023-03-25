WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., voted in favor of H.R. 5, the Parental Bill of Rights Act.

The bill, which was co-sponsored by Hageman, passed 213-208. This legislation defines both the rights of parents and the responsibilities of school districts – providing transparency and accountability in education. 

