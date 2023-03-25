...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Parental rights in education bill co-sponsored by Hageman narrowly passes
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., voted in favor of H.R. 5, the Parental Bill of Rights Act.
The bill, which was co-sponsored by Hageman, passed 213-208. This legislation defines both the rights of parents and the responsibilities of school districts – providing transparency and accountability in education.
Hageman said in a news release, “Parents have every right to know what their children are being taught, what information they are given, and how schools are spending our tax dollars. Despite more ways than ever for information to be provided to parents, it seems educational institutions are more opaque than ever."
The Parents Bill of Rights Act requires:
School districts to post curriculum information publicly
Parents to be given timely notice of any school’s plan to eliminate gifted and talented programs
Schools to provide parents a list of books/materials available in the school library
Teachers to offer two in-person meetings with parents each year
Parents to be allowed to address the school board
Public disclosure of school district budgets and each school’s budget, including revenue and expenditures
Parental consent before any medical exam, including mental health or substance use disorder screenings, and before students are surveyed
Schools to not share student data with tech companies without parental consent
Schools to not sell student data for commercial purposes