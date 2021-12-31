CASPER – The board of directors of the Foundation for the Episcopal Church in Wyoming recently announced its unanimous selection of Katie Parrish to serve as the Foundation’s next executive director, following the retirement of Press Stephens, who served in this role for more than 10 years.

Parrish officially begins with the Foundation today.

The Rt. Rev. Paul-Gordon Chandler, Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Wyoming and chairperson of the Foundation, said, “Katie Parrish is committed to bringing resources and people together to affect positive change in our communities. Katie brings experience in major gift philanthropy and partner engagement for nonprofit organizations, including the fields of higher education, health care and faith-based community development. Her experience also includes years of cross-cultural and interfaith dialogues with the goal of creating bridges between neighbors. We couldn’t be more excited about having her assume this strategic role.”

Originally from Wyoming, Parrish spent many years studying and working in Arizona. While studying at Arizona State University, she learned about the impact philanthropy can have to bring about positive change. She has held fund development roles at ASU and Mayo Clinic.

Additionally, Parrish took her skills to her local church, where she served in an outward-focused role as a missions and communities coordinator. In this role, she led the Native American Collective. Parrish and her family spent time living on the Navajo Reservation (Diné Bikéyah), where her husband, Ben, is from. Returning to Parrish’s hometown in Saratoga, the family joined the congregation of St. Barnabas’ Episcopal Church.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus