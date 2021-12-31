...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Very cold temperatures producing wind chills as low as minus 15
are expected Friday night and early Saturday.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County, including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
Dangerously cold wind chills may lead to frost bite or
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Parrish hired to lead the Foundation for the Episcopal Church in Wyoming
CASPER – The board of directors of the Foundation for the Episcopal Church in Wyoming recently announced its unanimous selection of Katie Parrish to serve as the Foundation’s next executive director, following the retirement of Press Stephens, who served in this role for more than 10 years.
Parrish officially begins with the Foundation today.
The Rt. Rev. Paul-Gordon Chandler, Bishop of the Episcopal Church in Wyoming and chairperson of the Foundation, said, “Katie Parrish is committed to bringing resources and people together to affect positive change in our communities. Katie brings experience in major gift philanthropy and partner engagement for nonprofit organizations, including the fields of higher education, health care and faith-based community development. Her experience also includes years of cross-cultural and interfaith dialogues with the goal of creating bridges between neighbors. We couldn’t be more excited about having her assume this strategic role.”
Originally from Wyoming, Parrish spent many years studying and working in Arizona. While studying at Arizona State University, she learned about the impact philanthropy can have to bring about positive change. She has held fund development roles at ASU and Mayo Clinic.
Additionally, Parrish took her skills to her local church, where she served in an outward-focused role as a missions and communities coordinator. In this role, she led the Native American Collective. Parrish and her family spent time living on the Navajo Reservation (Diné Bikéyah), where her husband, Ben, is from. Returning to Parrish’s hometown in Saratoga, the family joined the congregation of St. Barnabas’ Episcopal Church.