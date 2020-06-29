LARAMIE – A partial fire ban is in place on lands owned and managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission within Goshen County effective immediately.
The fire ban prohibits campfires on all lands owned and managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission within Goshen County, including Rawhide, Springer, Mac's 40 Acres and Table Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Areas, as well as Bump Sullivan, Packers Lake, Barnes Bridge, Torrington and Whalen Diversion Public Access Areas.
The use of self-standing grills is still permitted, with the recommendation that a fire extinguisher be within reach. Fireworks are prohibited on all lands owned and managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission at all times.
For more information on the fire ban, contact the Laramie Region Game and Fish Office at 307-745-4046.