LARAMIE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is implementing a partial fire ban on Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within Platte County, and the ban is in effect immediately, according to a news release from the department.
The fire ban prohibits campfires on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within Platte County, including Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area, and the following Public Access Areas: Wheatland Reservoir No. 1/Rock Lake, Grayrocks Reservoir, North Platte River – Glendo, North Platte River – Wendover, and North Platte River – Guernsey.
The use of self-standing grills is still permitted. Fireworks are prohibited on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands at all times.
For more information, read the complete resolution on the Platte County government website at https://tinyurl.com/ycd7st6y.