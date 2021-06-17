LARAMIE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is implementing a partial fire ban on Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within Platte County.
The fire ban is in conjunction with the fire ban issued by Platte County and is effective immediately.
The fire ban prohibits campfires on all Game and Fish Commission owned and managed lands within Platte County. These include Public Access Areas: Wheatland Reservoir #1/ Rock Lake, Grayrocks Reservoir, North Platte River – Glendo, North Platte River – Wendover, and North Platte River – Guernsey and the Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area.
The use of self-standing grills is still permitted. Fireworks are prohibited on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands at all times.
For more information on the fire ban contact the Laramie Region Game and Fish Office at 307-745-4046.