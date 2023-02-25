...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create visibility
reductions less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Partnership arranges free flights for Wyoming patients
LARAMIE – The Wyoming Community Foundation has partnered with Angel Flight West to reach more Wyoming residents who need transportation in order to access health care and other essential services far from home.
“Through our network of volunteer pilots and airline partners, Angel Flight West arranges free flights for patients in Wyoming and 11 other Western states,” AFW Executive Director Josh Olson said in a news release.
“We’re very excited to continue our partnership with WYCF so we can be here for people like Teylor.”
Two years ago, then-19-year-old Teylor suffered second- and third-degree burns to 49% of her body following a propane explosion accident in Bedford. Airlifted to the University of Utah Medical Center, she spent months in the hospital and still needs follow-up surgeries and physical therapy.
Angel Flight West is her airline, and her family is no longer burdened by the costly and exhausting commute to and from Salt Lake City.
“Transportation can be a formidable barrier to health care everywhere,” Olson said. “But it’s particularly challenging in Wyoming, where nearly half the population live in rural areas. Last year, we completed 99 flights to help Wyomingites. We hope to grow that number this year.”
This is the second time WYCF and AFW have collaborated.
"The Wyoming Community Foundation was so pleased to be able to grant funding to Angel Flight West," said Micah Richardson, director of programs at the foundation. "By providing free transportation to those who need it, Angel Flight West removes a barrier to care."