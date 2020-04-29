CHEYENNE – While teaching special education the last couple years at Cheyenne’s Central High, Jenefer Pasqua began to realize her impact on Wyoming education could extend beyond the K-12 level.
“(At work), I’m preparing very high-achieving seniors, and I’m also preparing struggling seniors,” Pasqua said. “I think some of the things that we’ve seen nationwide in higher education is we’ve moved away from trying to help those individual students and assess them where they are (in favor of) what’s easier for data collection.”
After 15 years of teaching in Laramie County School District 1, Pasqua hopes to bridge the gaps between K-12 and higher education by serving on the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees. Pasqua, who has previously served as president of the Cheyenne Teachers Education Association, launched her campaign this week, seeking one of the four at-large board seats that will be up for grabs in the Nov. 3 election.
With Wyoming’s seven community colleges facing unmet needs that have yet to win funding from the state Legislature, Pasqua was aware that LCCC will have to get creative in doing more with less.
“One of the things that I would like to see is kind of a reevaluation of middle management positions,” Pasqua said. “This has been something that I’ve noticed everywhere, so not just specific to LCCC, but education nationwide, has expanded the middle management positions. Those positions, in my mind, are further away from the student.”
Pasqua was generally supportive of the college’s emphasis on four-year degree pathways, though she said every decision on course offerings should be made with the student in mind. As a special education teacher who deals with unique needs on a daily basis, Pasqua said it’s important for higher education leaders to not lose sight of the need for individualized learning.
“We’ve kind of tried to create a sameness for every major, for every student, at the higher ed level, which I’m not for,” she said. “There’s not sameness, because humans are individuals, and I think the goal should be to help the student get where they need to be.”
Though the election isn’t until November, Pasqua wanted to announce early, since she isn’t an incumbent. In the coming months, she’ll be using social media to connect with the public, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Looking ahead, Pasqua said LCCC, like higher education institutions everywhere, will have many questions to answer in the wake of the pandemic.
“What’s school going to look like when we return in the fall?” she wondered. “I think that they’re going to need to look at what’s best, how we’re going to keep our faculty safe, how we’re going to keep students safe, that kind of thing. And I don’t think really anybody knows.”
Pasqua is the only candidate so far to announce plans to run for a spot on the LCCC Board of Trustees, though there is plenty of time in the buildup to the Nov. 3 election for that to change. The filing period for local school board and community college board is Aug. 5-24. Absentee voting begins Sept. 18.