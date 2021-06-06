CHEYENNE – Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails now offers the Wyoming State Parks Passport program.
This program is made possible through a partnership with Apex Club Reserve America. Passport booklets are available for free at all of Wyoming’s state parks, museums and headquarters buildings.
The booklet includes information about all of the state parks and historic sites by region, including history, current amenities and a place for a stamp. Once you visit a state park or site, take your passport to the main office to receive a stamp.
Once a region is completed, you will receive a WYO Parks sticker. Collect stamps from all of the parks and sites and qualify for an Annual Day-Use Pass for the next calendar year.
“The Wyoming State Parks Passport program is a free and fun way to plan and track your outdoor recreation and historic site experiences in Wyoming,” Deputy Director Nick Neylon said in a news release.
Booklets can be found at all of Wyoming’s state parks and historic sites.