CHEYENNE – Seventy-three patients were successfully evacuated from Granite Rehabilitation Wellness Center in less than five hours on Saturday.
Through a joint effort from Granite Rehab, CFR, AMR, Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health and Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management staff, a patient triage/tracking and safety system was set up for residents as soon as the evacuation began, according to a news release.
Ambulances, wheelchair vans and buses were used to safely transport patients to their destinations. Most patients were able to stay in Cheyenne, while others were transferred to health care facilities in Casper.
“We were faced with some tough decisions throughout the day," Deputy Chief Andrew Dykshorn with Cheyenne Fire Rescue said in the release. "CFR has never faced an incident impacting this many patients from a health care facility. Through collaboration and professionalism, all agencies truly came together to take care of these patients like they were our own family members."
Twenty-seven patients remain in the building, on the first floor, where electric heat is being maintained inside the residents' rooms. The fire notification and suppression system are fully operational in that area, as well. Granite staff will continue to care for these patients on a 24/7 watch.
The natural gas remains shut off to the building, with no further sources of carbon monoxide present. Currently, there isn’t a known timeframe for when the building will be fully operational on the second and third floors.
Other agencies that assisted throughout the incident included: the city of Cheyenne’s Building and Compliance Department, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Laramie County Fire District 1, Laramie County Fire Authority and Black Hills Energy.