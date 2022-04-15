...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Pavement work could cause delays on U.S. 85 north of Cheyenne
CHEYENNE – Crews with McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin work on U.S. Highway 85 between Cheyenne and Torrington on Monday, weather permitting.
The project spans mile markers 47-56.6, and will primarily focus on milling and paving work, according to a WYDOT news release.
A lane closure and pilot car operation should be expected during daytime operations, which will likely cause delays of up to 15 minutes. Additionally, a 14-foot width restriction will be in place while the milling and paving work is being completed. Traffic will be opened up at the end of each day.
The nearby Meriden Rest Area is expected to remain open during the project.
Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control, and avoid distractions like cellphones while driving through work zones.
All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.