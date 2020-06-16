CHEYENNE – Peak Wellness Center’s Sliding Fee Discount Program offers services at a discounted rate for community members who are uninsured or underinsured, according to a news release.
The Sliding Fee Discount rates are determined using the Federal Poverty Guidelines based on family income and family size. To qualify for the Sliding Fee Discount, clients are required to provide income documentation before receiving services.
Clients who are in the lowest tier (Tier A), which is up to 100% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, can receive treatment with a financial responsibility of just 10% of the full fee for the service, the release said.
There are six tiers in total (Tier A to Tier F), with the highest tier (Tier F) responsible for 100% of service fees.
The Sliding Fee Scale is updated on an annual basis in accordance with the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The new rates will go into effect July 1.
Visit www.peakwellnesscenter.org/getting-started/fees-insurance/ to view the full Sliding Fee Scale, along with a detailed breakdown of the fees for the services provided.