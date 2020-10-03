CHEYENNE – Peak Wellness Center is simplifying and streamlining the process for incoming calls across all locations.
Whereas previously Peak had a separate number for each location and a variety of services, all calls will now be through a new, toll-free number: 1-844-895-PEAK (7325). This allows for everyone to have one simple, easy-to-remember number to contact anyone at Peak for any reason, according to a news release.
Callers to the new number will not notice any changes except for increased responsiveness and customer service due to the streamlined process. It will also reduce confusion about which telephone number is the appropriate choice for various needs and inquiries.
The new number and call center will go live starting Monday, Oct. 5. All previously used telephone numbers for Peak Wellness clinics, staff and services will still be active for the indefinite future.