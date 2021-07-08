CHEYENNE – After seven months of discussions and negotiations, Cheyenne has a somewhat new offering for mental health services in the city.
Peak Wellness Center officially merged with the Sheridan-based Volunteers of America Northern Rockies this week, operating as Volunteers of America – Churchill. The combined organizations will serve more than 17,000 people per year across Wyoming, Montana and western South Dakota.
“The merger is an excellent opportunity to bring out the best of both organizations,” Jeff Holsinger, CEO of Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, said. “Peak has a lot of expertise in providing mental health services, and now that they are part of the VOA family, we are excited to expand the reach of our mission to serve and strengthen our neighbors in need.”
Combined, the resulting nonprofit organization will employ more than 350 staff throughout the region. Holsinger noted that they are currently hiring at VOA.
The services offered at the new VOA will be similar to those offered by Peak Wellness: addiction treatment, mental health services, youth programs and a particular focus on veteran services.
Holsinger assured residents that no services would be impacted by the merger, and that, instead, VOA hopes to expand what Peak Wellness was offering.
The biggest difference that will occur at Peak Wellness is the changing of signage in the near future and different logos on the paperwork.
He added that clients and staff would see a higher level of support due to the merger.
“They’re going to see a much stronger and more responsive organization, particularly down south in those four counties,” he said. “Our culture is one that fosters the empowerment of leadership. We bring good people on, we make sure they’re trained properly and they’re empowered to serve the vulnerable populations that we’re charged with.”
Holsinger noted that VOA has been a big supporter of veterans and wants to do what it can to help them in any way possible. Prior to the merger, VOA had been serving veterans in Albany, Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties for many years.
“We’re the largest private provider of veteran services in Wyoming,” he said. “We have a large veteran population where we serve in Wyoming, so we assist veterans who might need employment or assistance with housing.”
With the merger of the two groups, all of VOA’s veteran services staff will be moved into the Peak Wellness building at 510 W. 29th St.
In addition to the work VOA is doing in the four Wyoming counties, Holsinger said the organization has been in contact with the Wyoming Department of Health to find ways to develop resources for the whole state.
The VOA Northern Rockies was established in Sheridan in 1985 as a regional affiliate of Volunteers of America Inc., a national, faith-based nonprofit dedicated to helping those in need rebuild their lives and reach their full potential.
Their mission is to compassionately serve and strengthen individuals by empowering them to build healthy and happy lives. Their programs encompass eight core service areas: veteran services, health care services, adult corrections, homeless services, youth services, affordable housing, ministry and outreach, and community enhancement.
“During our initial discussions, we discovered that our programs and missions were complementary and that a merger offered multiple opportunities to strengthen the services provided,” said Karl Cline, former Peak Wellness CEO and now Executive Vice President of Strategy and Advancement for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.
VOA will also host a merger celebration Sept. 8 at Little America Hotel and Resort.