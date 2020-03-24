CHEYENNE – Peak Wellness Center, one of the largest mental health treatment centers in the state, will transition entirely to online operations beginning today due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Clinicians at the center, which provides services in several southeast Wyoming counties, will strictly use telephone and videoconferencing to interact with patients for the foreseeable future. All crisis and emergency services will still be available.
"It is our hope that everyone will remain calm, safe and comfortable in their own home environments while we weather this viral storm," Peak Wellness Center CEO Karl Cline said in a statement. "Please be patient as we attempt to serve our communities in a different manner – embracing technology – to keep each other safe."
The center, which is the largest mental health care provider in Laramie County, provided services to more than 5,000 people last year, according to its 2019 report.
The announcement comes as centers statewide grapple with changes brought about by the spread of COVID-19. Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, said many mental health care providers across the state have pivoted to telehealth procedures for the time being.
"For people experiencing stress and anxiety right now, there's still a place that they can call, get an appointment via telemedicine and speak with somebody, both for ongoing patients and anyone else who needs care during this time," Summerville said.
Summerville said her association has been working with the state to ensure telemedicine can be carried out efficiently for those seeking mental health care.
Community members seeking help are asked to contact the Peak Wellness clinic in their community:
- Cheyenne: 307-634-9653
- Laramie: 307-745-8915
- Torrington: 307-532-4091
- Wheatland: 307-322-3190
For those looking for online tips to take care of their mental health, the Suicide Prevention Resource Center has compiled a long list of resources that can be accessed through its website, http://www.sprc.org/news/resources-support-mental-health-coping-coronavirus-covid-19.