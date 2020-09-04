CHEYENNE – In recognition of Suicide Prevention Week and Suicide Prevention Day, Peak Wellness Center is hosting an online candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to pay tribute to those who have been lost to suicide.
The event will be hosted on Zoom and streamed live through Facebook. You can join in for the Zoom broadcast only, or you can watch the event live on Peak’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PeakWellnessCenterWyoming. Staff will be monitoring the Facebook chat during the event if you would like to leave a comment or a tribute.
To participate on Zoom, RSVP to the event at https://tinyurl.com/peakvigil. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
To recognize someone during the event with a tribute, written in your own words, email your tribute to Julie.Engler@peakwellnesscenter.org in advance so that it can be read on air. Participants are also welcome to request songs, send in poems, send in artwork that can be displayed, etc.
There will be a moment of silence after candles are lit, and resources to local and national suicide prevention organizations will be provided.