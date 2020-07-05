CHEYENNE – Community experts from the Wyoming Department of Health and the University of Wyoming will join Peak Wellness Center for this month’s installment of the Tuesday Webinar Series.
This month’s webinar topic – and the focus of Peak’s outreach all month long – is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. Minority Mental Health Awareness Month was designated by Congress in 2008 to help raise awareness about the stigma associated with mental health conditions and treatment, the lack of access to care and the lack of culturally specific services that prevent many from seeking and receiving adequate treatment for what are often treatable conditions.
Joining Peak Wellness Center’s Angela Johnson will be Lillian Zuniga, program manager for the Wyoming Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity, and Julio Brionez of the University of Wyoming Counseling Center.
The webinar will begin at 12:15 p.m. July 21 on Peak Wellness Center’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PeakWellnessCenterWyoming/). To participate or view the discussion, viewers will need a Facebook account and will need to navigate to Peak Wellness’s Facebook Videos section at the start time.
A recorded version of the webinar will be available after the event for those who could not attend or who do not have a Facebook account. Facebook users can watch this webinar and previous webinars in the videos section of Peak’s Facebook page. Non-Facebook users should reach out to julie.engler@peakwellnesscenter.org for viewing options or for more information.