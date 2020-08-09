CHEYENNE – Peak Wellness Center is bringing Mental Health First Aid training online later this month.
Traditionally held in-person, the Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) program is moving to an online format. This eight-hour course will be led by certified MHFA instructors at Peak Wellness Center, and teaches participants how to assist someone experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis.
Participants will learn interventions that include how to respond during:
- Panic attacks
- Suicidal thoughts or behaviors
- Nonsuicidal self-injury
- Acute psychosis (e.g. hallucinations or delusions)
- Overdose or withdrawal from alcohol and/or drug use
- Reaction to a traumatic event
The course is free for participants, thanks to funding provided by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation.
Space is limited, and is on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP to aimee.foster@peakwellnesscenter.org. There is no pre-requisite required to attend, and the training is open to the public.
For more information on the Mental Health First Aid program, visit www.mentalhealthfirstaid.org.