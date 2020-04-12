CHEYENNE – Peak Wellness Center is launching a weekly webinar series to meet the needs of those in our communities whose lives have changed drastically due to the coronavirus.
Each Tuesday, starting April 14 and running through May 5, staff experts at Peak and in the community will host live events on Facebook to offer education, resources and advice to help navigate this new reality, as well as answer any questions viewers submit during the event. Each livestream will start at 12:15 p.m. and end by 12:45 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and encouraged to ask questions.
Viewers may watch the webinars and participate by asking questions or making comments during the live broadcast on Peak Wellness Center’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PeakWellnessCenterWyoming/.
The scheduled topics are as follows, but are subject to change:
Tuesday, April 14: Parenting during these tough times, and how parents can help support their kids with online learning, along with resources to help parents take care of their own mental health.
Tuesday, April 21: Depression and suicide prevention: Recognizing the warning signs, and how to get help or help someone in need.
Tuesday, April 28: Mental Health First Aid: How can you help someone you love who is struggling with a mental health crisis?
Tuesday, May 5: Chat with our CEO, Karl Cline, about how Peak has responded to challenges corresponding to COVID-19, and how the community can help ensure everyone has access to the mental health care and treatments they need during this tumultuous time.
The May 5 event will also coincide with the worldwide Giving Tuesday Now movement. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.
The #GivingTuesdayNow campaign is a global day of unity in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. Peak is joining in on the social media campaign with a message of solidarity for all those who are struggling through this difficult time. Learn more about #GivingTuesdayNow at https://now.givingtuesday.org.