...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday. Winds could remain
elevated Tuesday night through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
CHEYENNE – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.
At about 5 p.m., Cheyenne Police responded to a vehicle incident involving a pedestrian near the 3600 block of East Lincolnway, according to a Monday morning news release from the department.
A preliminary investigation showed the incident occurred when an unidentified 62-year-old Cheyenne man attempted to cross East Lincolnway in an unlit area where there is no crosswalk. While crossing, he walked into the path of an oncoming BMW sedan. The driver swerved left, but was unable to avoid the collision.
The man suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Pedestrian impairment is being looked at as a factor in the collision.
The driver was not injured and remained on-scene to assist officers. There were no signs of driver impairment or excessive speed.
This case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.