CHEYENNE – A a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle at about 6 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Vandehei Avenue.
A preliminary investigation showed the accident involved an 80-year-old Cheyenne woman, who attempted to cross Yellowstone Road, where there is no crosswalk. While crossing, she walked into the path of an oncoming vehicle and suffered critical injuries.
The unidentified woman was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The driver remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation.