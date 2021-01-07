20210108-news-briefs-pedestrian-1.jpg
Cheyenne Police Department vehicles block the northbound lane of Yellowstone Road early Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle. Courtesy of the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page

CHEYENNE – A a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle at about 6 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Yellowstone Road and Vandehei Avenue.

A preliminary investigation showed the accident involved an 80-year-old Cheyenne woman, who attempted to cross Yellowstone Road, where there is no crosswalk. While crossing, she walked into the path of an oncoming vehicle and suffered critical injuries.

The unidentified woman was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The driver remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation.

